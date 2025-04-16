Guarding the Land: A Conversation with the 2024 American League Manager of the Year

On November 6, 2023, Stephen Vogt was named the 45th manager of the Cleveland Guardians. He joined the club just two years after finishing his major league career and stepping into the seemingly unfillable shoes of Terry Francona. At the start, Vogt inherited the youngest roster in the MLB and saw the loss of star pitcher Shane Bieber in the first week due to an elbow injury. By all accounts, the odds were stacked against him.

But what came next ended up being one of the Guardians best seasons in history, backed by the best bullpen in the majors, and an American League Central Division title for Cleveland. And dare we say it—just three wins shy of a World Series appearance.

But that wasn't enough. In November 2024, Vogt was named the 2024 American League Manager of the Year—the fifth youngest manager to win the award after receiving a resounding 27 of the 30 first place votes. He is the fastest person to go from player to Manager of the Year in the award’s history. His success is credited to many things, but in particular, Vogt brings a new style of leadership and organizational culture that centers on humility, humor, and even passing the "aux cord."

Join us at the City Club as we hear from the 2024 AL Manager of the Year Stephen Vogt on perseverance, this new era of leadership, and what it means to be a Cleveland Guardian.

Speaker

Stephen Vogt

Manager, Cleveland Guardians

Moderator