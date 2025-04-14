An Urban Agenda for Cleveland

Cleveland and Cuyahoga County have struggled for decades with myriad challenges that have impeded economic empowerment and growth. Although Cleveland’s leading business, philanthropic, governmental, and civic leaders and organizations have each invested mightily in various initiatives to address these challenges, improved quality of life outcomes have not been realized for too many local citizens. The Urban Agenda is an unprecedented collective of many leading organizations committing to work together to define, enhance and track economic opportunities, with a keen focus on poverty reduction, increasing average household incomes, and closing wealth gaps.

Join us at the City Club as we hear from key leadership engaged in the urban agenda to discuss its aims, confront its challenges, and to celebrate its potential for significant impact.

Panelists

Brian Hall

Chairman, The Presidents' Council

Chairman, The Presidents' Council Chris Ronayne

County Executive, Cuyahoga County

County Executive, Cuyahoga County Baiju Shah

President & CEO, Greater Cleveland Partnership

President & CEO, Greater Cleveland Partnership Sharon Sobol Jordan

President & CEO, United Way of Greater Cleveland

Moderator