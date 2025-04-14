© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The City Club Forum

An Urban Agenda for Cleveland

Published April 14, 2025 at 3:36 PM EDT
Join us at the City Club as we hear from key leadership engaged in the urban agenda.

Cleveland and Cuyahoga County have struggled for decades with myriad challenges that have impeded economic empowerment and growth. Although Cleveland’s leading business, philanthropic, governmental, and civic leaders and organizations have each invested mightily in various initiatives to address these challenges, improved quality of life outcomes have not been realized for too many local citizens. The Urban Agenda is an unprecedented collective of many leading organizations committing to work together to define, enhance and track economic opportunities, with a keen focus on poverty reduction, increasing average household incomes, and closing wealth gaps.

Join us at the City Club as we hear from key leadership engaged in the urban agenda to discuss its aims, confront its challenges, and to celebrate its potential for significant impact.

Panelists

  • Brian Hall
    Chairman, The Presidents' Council
  • Chris Ronayne
    County Executive, Cuyahoga County
  • Baiju Shah
    President & CEO, Greater Cleveland Partnership
  • Sharon Sobol Jordan
    President & CEO, United Way of Greater Cleveland

Moderator

  • Randell McShepard
    Chairman and Co-Founder, PolicyBridge
The City Club Forum