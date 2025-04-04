Astronaut Sally Ride's Legacy, LGBTQ+ Rights, and Progress for Women in STEM

Sally Ride became a household name after she became the first American woman to blast off into space. But as Sally journeyed among the stars, she kept a nearly three-decade relationship with author and tennis player Tam O’Shaughnessy a secret.

On Saturday, April 5th, the Cleveland International Film Festival (CIFF) will screen SALLY, a chronicle of Sally Ride's challenges as a pioneering woman in STEM, and the sacrifices made during her years together with her life partner. For the first time, SALLY tells the whole story of this complicated and iconic astronaut. From National Geographic Documentary Films, SALLY is directed by Emmy® Award-winning filmmaker Cristina Costantini.

Yet, this film also comes at a fragile time in America's political climate, where once again the LGBTQ+ community is caught in the crosshairs. Add to this, an anti-DEI movement that many believe will threaten to set back decades of progress for women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). Are we destined to confront the same challenges as Sally did in the 1980s?

Join us at the City Club as the Buckeye Flame's Ken Schneck leads a conversation on what can we learn from the life and legacy of Sally Ride, and the battle against LGBTQ+ and DEI attacks today.

Panelists

Amanda Cole (she/her)

Executive Director, Plexus LGBT and Allied Chamber of Commerce

President, International Women's Air and Space Museum

Moderator