The Purpose and Power of Place-based Philanthropy in Cleveland and Detroit

For over a century, the Cleveland Foundation and Kresge Foundation have worked to improve the lives of residents and champion equity in Cleveland, Detroit and beyond. Building on their legacies, both organizations are innovating for the future and reshaping the field of place-based philanthropy. The Cleveland Foundation has embarked on a new chapter with its historic move to MidTown/Hough and is focused on growing our region, investing in vibrant neighborhoods and connecting people to prosperity. The Kresge Foundation has expanded its long-standing efforts to increase opportunity across American cities, with a deep focus on its hometown of Detroit.

This is a bold new era as legacy institutions like the Cleveland and Kresge foundations are thinking about the next 100 years of place-based philanthropy - including how they leverage their purpose and power to advance critical work that will lead to transformational change and more equitable communities.

Cleveland Foundation President and CEO Lillian Kuri and Kresge Foundation President and CEO Rip Rapson will be joined by moderator Mark Joseph, PhD, the Leona Bevis/Marguerite Haynam Professor in Community Development at the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences at Case Western Reserve University.

Rapson will also discuss his recently published book “Drawn to Challenge: Stories of Leadership in the Public Interest (with doodles).” These stories show his unique approach to tackling the challenges of cities and the society at large.

Panelists

Lillian Kuri

President & CEO, Cleveland Foundation

President & CEO, Cleveland Foundation Rip Rapson

President & CEO, The Kresge Foundation

Moderator