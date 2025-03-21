Perhaps no widespread social initiative has been targeted by the presidential administration and others in political power as aggressively as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs. Among the Executive Orders signed by President Trump on day 1 was an order "Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing." Another that day took aim at so-called "gender ideology." Here in Ohio, an aligned effort has taken shape with Senate Bill 1, which among many changes to higher ed, would eliminate DEI programs at colleges and universities.

The Executive Orders immediately reverberated across the country. In higher education, healthcare, the non-profit sector, and private enterprise, firms and institutions tried to assess the potential impact on their work, their stakeholders, and their future. Some engaged in what's come to be known as "pre-emptive compliance." Some have maintained a "wait and see" posture, understanding that even Executive Orders may not be durable and may face court battles, which they, in fact, do. And others, such as Costco and the Cleveland Cavaliers publicly redoubled their commitment to DEI and creating environments in which everyone feels a sense of belonging.

After decades of progress in addressing systemic and structural racism, to many, this moment represents a step backwards. Join us to hear from local leaders who have long supported the community in creating more welcoming spaces and institutions. We'll assess the state of DEI, the meaning of this moment, and the prospects for the future.

Speakers

Kevin Clayton

Executive Vice President, Chief Impact and Equity Officer, Cleveland Cavaliers

Erica Merritt

Principal, Equius Group, LLC

Mark Swaim Fox

CEO, Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio

Moderator