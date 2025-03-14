2025 High School Debate Championship

For more than two decades, The City Club of Cleveland has hosted the annual High School Debate Championship.

Every year, the top two area high school debaters square off in a classic "Lincoln-Douglas" style debate at a Friday forum. This allows the debaters to compete—not only for the judges and audience in the room—but also for our radio and television audiences.

The finalists will debate the topic Resolved: The development of Artificial General Intelligence is immoral.

On behalf of BakerHostetler, we are honored to support this annual tradition in memory of Patrick Jordan--a lawyer, fierce protector of democracy and free speech, and a championship debater himself. You can learn more about the life and legacy of Pat Jordan at the 2022 High School Debate Championship here, or read the transcript here.

