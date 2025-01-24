© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

The City Club Forum

Innovations in Workforce Development: Highlights from Companies Getting Results

Published January 24, 2025 at 5:17 PM EST
Join the City Club as we hear from a panel of local leadership on how to boost retention.

Successful companies innovate every day and create products and value for their customers. Efforts to build a robust workforce are no different. Here in Northeast Ohio, manufacturing leaders are innovating, testing, and scaling new ways to solve their talent needs. Through innovative workforce partnerships, changing policies, and adjusting conditions to be more inclusive, these companies are producing results. Currently, strategies are underway to remove barriers to employment, increase coaching, and provide necessary support for non-native English speakers, for example.

As onshoring heats up and manufacturers shift their supply chains closer to home, talent competition - and the need for innovation - will be stronger than ever. Is Northeast Ohio ready?

Join the City Club as we hear from a panel of local leadership on how to boost retention and cultivate success for both the workforce of today and the future.

Panelists

  • Pete Accorti
    President, Talan Products
  • Geoff Lipnevicius
    Senior Manager, Workforce Development, The Lincoln Electric Company
  • Dalithia C. Smith, SPHR, SHRM-SCP
    SVP & Chief Human Resources Officer, Oatey Co
  • Staci Wampler
    Chief Business Solutions Officer, Towards Employment

Moderator

  • Glenn Forbes
    Host/Producer, Ideastream Public Media
