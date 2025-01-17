Eliminating Racism, Empowering Women: A Conversation with YWCA USA CEO Margaret Mitchell

Three years after moving into the national spotlight as CEO of YWCA USA, Margaret Mitchell is undoubtedly still considered a local hero right here in Northeast Ohio. Recognized for her successful efforts to declare racism a public health crisis in Cleveland and Ohio, Margaret Mitchell's leadership has left an indelible mark on the fight to build a nation where all women and girls can thrive.

Today, she leads the YWCA USA--a national organization with 194 local associations across the United States, including the YWCA of Greater Cleveland. It is one of the oldest and largest women’s organizations in the nation, serving over 1 million women, girls, and their families, and has been at the forefront of the most pressing social movements for over 160 years. The YWCA also has an international arm, World YWCA, a global movement working for women’s empowerment, leadership, and rights in more than 120 countries.

As we move into MLK Day weekend and look to Inauguration Day, join us as Margaret Mitchell returns to Cleveland and the City Club stage to underline the progress made and work ahead to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.

Speaker

Margaret Mitchell

CEO, YWCA USA

Moderator