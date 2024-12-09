Remarks from Beth Hammack, President & CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland

Beth M. Hammack is the president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, one of 12 regional Reserve Banks in the Federal Reserve System. She began her term on August 21, 2024. In this capacity, she participates in the formulation of US monetary policy and oversees 1,100 employees in the Bank’s Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Pittsburgh offices who conduct economic research, supervise banking institutions, and provide payment services to commercial banks and the US government. Prior to her appointment as Cleveland Fed president, she was cohead of the global financing group at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and a member of the management committee.

Join us at the City Club as we hear from President Hammack on her outlook for the economy and how she prepares for meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee in Washington.

Speaker