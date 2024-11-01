Getting Proximate and Local: The State of Free Speech, News, and Access to Information in our Communities

Across America, we're still in the middle of a great re-making of the news industry. The decline that began several years ago hasn't abated, but new models of journalism are beginning to take root, many of them organized as nonprofits. Much of that growth is fueled by a new philanthropic collaborative. According to its website, "Press Forward is a national coalition investing more than $500 million to strengthen local newsrooms, close longstanding gaps in journalism coverage, advance public policy that expands access to local news, and to scale the infrastructure the sector needs to thrive."

When Dale Anglin took the helm of Press Forward as its inaugural director, she spoke about the importance of proximity. "We know proximity supports trust building," she said. "Local journalism is proximity. It provides knowledge and information that’s not only important for quality-of-life decisions but also can serve as a powerful mechanism for motivating people to take action."

As part of the City Club's 2024 Annual Meeting, and at a moment when voters prepare for one of the most consequential elections in a generation, Anglin joins City Club CEO Dan Moulthrop for a conversation about the state of free speech, the news industry, and access to information across our communities.

