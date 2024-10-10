2024 State of the Schools

Join the City Club for the annual State of the Schools address featuring CEO Dr. Warren G. Morgan where he will speak about his priorities and progress after his first year leading the schools.

Dr. Morgan became CEO of Cleveland Metropolitan School District, Ohio’s third-largest school district, in July 2023. As CEO, he is responsible for implementing the strategic vision for the district, which serves more than 36,000 students. He also oversees more than 6,500 employees and collaborates with educators, students and families, and the community to create a school district that provides high-quality, equitable education to all students.

Speaker