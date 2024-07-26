Who's Next? Inside Cybercrime--the World's Most Profitable Business

As more of our daily lives move to the digital realm, protecting our sensitive information from unauthorized access, theft, and hacking has never been more important. Still, every month, major corporations, school districts, health systems, and even municipalities and public utilities have become targets of these increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. This puts not only our personal information at risk, but also raises questions about national security. What trends are experts seeing in cybercrime? And what are the actionable insights and tips to safeguard our digital realm?

Join the City Club as we explore the current cyber threat landscape and learn about the threat actor’s tactics, techniques, and procedures with leading experts in the industry.

Panelists

Chris Prewitt

Chief Technology Officer, Inversion6

Chief Technology Officer, Inversion6 Steven G. Stransky

Partner, Thompson Hine LLP

Partner, Thompson Hine LLP Jess Walpole

Chief Technology Officer, Fortress Security Risk Management

Moderator