The City Club Forum

Who's Next? Inside Cybercrime--the World's Most Profitable Business

Published July 26, 2024 at 3:50 PM EDT
Jason Liechti
/
Ideastream Public Media
A conversation about cybercrime at the City Club of Cleveland.

As more of our daily lives move to the digital realm, protecting our sensitive information from unauthorized access, theft, and hacking has never been more important. Still, every month, major corporations, school districts, health systems, and even municipalities and public utilities have become targets of these increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. This puts not only our personal information at risk, but also raises questions about national security. What trends are experts seeing in cybercrime? And what are the actionable insights and tips to safeguard our digital realm?

Join the City Club as we explore the current cyber threat landscape and learn about the threat actor’s tactics, techniques, and procedures with leading experts in the industry.

Panelists

  • Chris Prewitt
    Chief Technology Officer, Inversion6
  • Steven G. Stransky
    Partner, Thompson Hine LLP
  • Jess Walpole
    Chief Technology Officer, Fortress Security Risk Management

Moderator

  • Jeff St. Clair
    Host / Producer, Ideastream Public Media
