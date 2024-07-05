Morelle McCane vs. The World

Morelle McCane qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games last October after she won the silver medal at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile. Now, she is the fifth straight boxer and the first female to qualify for the Olympic Games from Cleveland. The last time a Cleveland boxer brought home an Olympic medal was in 1952.

Morelle started boxing in 2013 - her senior year of high school - training at an outdoor gym at E. 117th Street and Sellers Avenue in Cleveland's Glenville neighborhood. Soon after, she received high-level training at the Bob Davis Boxing Club at the Glenville Recreation Center. She will be representing Team USA this July in Paris, where she hopes to bring home the gold and elevate women's boxing to a whole new level.

Join us at the City Club as we hear from champion boxer Morelle McCane and her journey to the 2024 Olympics.

Speaker

Morelle McCane

Team USA Boxer, 2024 Olympic Games

Moderator