A Community-Based Approach to Violence Intervention

The Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance is an independent, neighborhood-based organization dedicated to maintaining peace and keeping young people out of gangs. Through grassroots efforts, the organization utilizes community violence intervention targeting individuals ages 14-24 who face the highest risk of being involved in gun violence. The organization provides a range of services, including court advocacy, hospital-based programs, employment opportunities, mental health services, and more.

Since 2020, Myesha Watkins has led Cleveland Peacemakers Inc. She is a licensed social worker, youth development professional, and violence prevention expert. In 2021, Myesha was selected to participate in Mayor-elect Justin Bibb's transition team and public safety committee. Then in 2022, she was invited to the White House and recognized for her work in violence prevention by President Joe Biden. Earlier this year, she was invited back to the White House after she graduated from the inaugural cohort of the University of Chicago Crime Lab’s Community Violence Intervention Leadership Academy.

Join the City Club as we hear from Myesha Watkins as part of our Local Heroes series, and how her work aims to de-escalate conflicts before they turn fatal, in order to build healthier, safer communities.

Speaker