The Truth About Lethal Means, Suicide Prevention, and Mental Health

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, more than half of suicides are by firearm; and nearly 90 percent of suicide attempts involving firearms are fatal, compared to 5 percent of all other suicide attempts. Suicide ideation to action can be as short as 10 minutes—making access to lethal means a key focus in tackling increasing suicide rates in our communities.

Recently, the Center for Health Affairs launched the Social Determinants of Health Innovation Hub powered by Amazon Web Services which aims to address structural racism, poverty, and behavioral health crises. They found a correlation between suicide by firearms and historically redlined neighborhoods, poverty, and race. Analysis also showed that firearm suicide among youths as young as 12 rapidly increasing in Northeast Ohio—underlining the critical need to address structural barriers such as unemployment, lack of housing, and lack of reliable and affordable transportation.

Join the City Club as Brian Lane, President & CEO of the Center for Health Affairs leads a conversation about efforts to address lethal means, improve suicide prevention, and increase mental health resources in Northeast Ohio.

Panelists

Charise Briggs, MSSA, LISW-S

Suicide Prevention Community Engagement & Partnership Coordinator, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Executive Director, Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation

Director of Prevention and Children’s Behavioral Health Programs, ADAMHS Board of Cuyahoga County

Chief Executive Officer, Stella Maris

Moderator