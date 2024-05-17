Attack from Within: How Disinformation is Sabotaging America

In democracies, the people rule. For nearly 250 years, Americans have expressed their political views and wishes by speaking their minds and voting in elections. Yet, the information we consume, and a well-informed public is crucial to the health of our democracy. These days, it seems like voters are more polarized than ever before and cannot come to a consensus on much of anything.

In Attack from Within, legal scholar and analyst Barbara McQuade argues that American society is strategically being pushed apart by disinformation—the deliberate spreading of lies disguised as truth. Advances in technology including rapid developments in Artificial Intelligence threaten to make the problems even worse by amplifying false claims and manufacturing credibility. McQuade shows us how to identify the ways disinformation is seeping into all facets of our society, and how we can fight against it.

Join the City Club as we mark Law Day 2024 with Barbara McQuade, as she discusses real, accessible solutions for countering disinformation and maintaining the rule of law.

Speaker

Barbara McQuade

Professor from Practice, University of Michigan Law School; and Former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan

Moderator