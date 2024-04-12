© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

The City Club Forum

Paving the Way for Prosperity and Philanthropy

Published April 12, 2024 at 4:11 PM EDT
The City Club of Cleveland held a conversation about economic stability in Black families through banking, credit, and entrepreneurship.

On Saturday, April 13th, the Cleveland Foundation’s African American Philanthropy Committee’s (AAPC) biennial summit will discuss philanthropy and the Black family; as well as how the ability to access resources essential to one’s life and well-being means increased economic stability. This access includes employment, income, financial support, financial services - and of course - philanthropy. But what factors are involved in building intergenerational wealth and stability through community partnerships with financial institutions and businesses? And what role does philanthropy play on the path to prosperity?

Ahead of the weekend's Summit, join AAPC member Jeff Johnson as he leads a conversation with bank executives and entrepreneurs about striving for economic stability in Black families through banking, credit, and entrepreneurship.

Panelists

  • Margot Copeland
    Former Bank Executive; and Board Member, Cleveland Foundation
  • Todd McDonald
    President & Second-Generation Leader, Liberty Bank
  • Vanessa Whiting
    President, A.E.S. Management Corp.

Moderator

  • Jeff Johnson
    Managing Director, Actum
