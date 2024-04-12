Paving the Way for Prosperity and Philanthropy

On Saturday, April 13th, the Cleveland Foundation’s African American Philanthropy Committee’s (AAPC) biennial summit will discuss philanthropy and the Black family; as well as how the ability to access resources essential to one’s life and well-being means increased economic stability. This access includes employment, income, financial support, financial services - and of course - philanthropy. But what factors are involved in building intergenerational wealth and stability through community partnerships with financial institutions and businesses? And what role does philanthropy play on the path to prosperity?

Ahead of the weekend's Summit, join AAPC member Jeff Johnson as he leads a conversation with bank executives and entrepreneurs about striving for economic stability in Black families through banking, credit, and entrepreneurship.

Panelists

Margot Copeland

Former Bank Executive; and Board Member, Cleveland Foundation

President & Second-Generation Leader, Liberty Bank

President, A.E.S. Management Corp.

Moderator