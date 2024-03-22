Straddling adolescence and adulthood is a uniquely challenging time. Not only do young adults face their own future life choices, but they are confronting the many stressors facing our world and trying to make sense of their place in it. However, our job as parents is far from over. With increasing mental health concerns among youth, rising inflation, and a rapidly changing job sector - the work of parenthood feels very different than it did before.

Laurence Steinberg is one of the world’s leading experts on adolescence. He is the Distinguished University Professor and Laura H. Carnell Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience at Temple University. His latest book You and Your Adult Child: How to Grow Together in Challenging Times dives into how parents can support their grown children as they navigate uncertain waters.

Whether it's post-pandemic mental health issues, climate concerns, global conflicts and wars, attacks on gender identity, racial injustice or simply leaving home to make their way as an adult, Dr. Steinberg brings a lifetime of expertise in adolescence and emerging adulthood.

Join us at the City Club as Dr. Lisa Damour, author and thought leader in adolescence and child development, leads a conversation with Laurence Steinberg on what it will take to effectively parent, support, and build a more effective bond with their adult child.

Speaker

Laurence Steinberg

Distinguished University Professor and Laura H. Carnell Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience, Temple University

Moderator