A Conversation with Justice Janet C. Protasiewicz

The state of Wisconsin has firmly established itself as a battleground state: Four of the six past presidential elections have been decided by fewer than 23,000 votes, and the political stakes have never been higher. Yet, the state's politics echo many that we see here in Ohio, right down to a tense dispute over Wisconsin's Republican-drawn legislative maps, which were overturned in December.

In April 2023, Justice Janet C. Protasiewicz was elected to serve her first term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court after a race that garnered national attention. Her accession was viewed as a liberal shift for the court, the first in 15 years, and as a check on a long-standing conservative grip on the state’s government.

Prior to her election, Justice Protasiewicz spent nearly a decade on the bench as a circuit court judge in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin. Before her time as a judge, she served more than 25 years as Assistant District Attorney, where she prosecuted serious crimes. Throughout her career, Justice Protasiewicz has been deeply involved in the community and has held many leadership positions.

Join us at the City Club as we hear from Justice Protasiewicz in conversation with Dean of CSU College of Law Lee Fisher on the latest in Wisconsin, and what Ohio can learn from Wisconsin's highest court.

Speaker

Janet C. Protasiewicz

Justice, Wisconsin Supreme Court

Moderator