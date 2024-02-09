Hope, Health, and Humanity: A Conversation with MetroHealth's Dr. Airica Steed

The MetroHealth System aims to redefine healthcare and go beyond medical treatment. Also home to a renowned Level I Adult Trauma Center, it has more than 600 doctors, 1,700 nurses, and nearly 9,000 employees--making it an economic hub in our communities. In November 2022, MetroHealth opened the new Glick Center--an 11-floor hospital on the main campus as part of a wider neighborhood revitalization effort.

Dr. Airica Steed joined MetroHealth in December 2022 and is the first woman, first Black person, and first nurse to serve as its chief executive in the health system’s almost 200-year history. Throughout her trailblazing career, Dr. Steed has made it her mission to ensure every person has equal access to good health care. In her new role, she aims to position MetroHealth as a national model in health equity, as an innovator in care delivery, and as the community's hospital.

Speaker

· Dr. Airica Steed

President & Chief Executive Officer, MetroHealth

Moderator

· Danita Harris

News Anchor