The Center for Community Solutions (CCS) has a new President & CEO - Emily Campbell - who took over the helm at CCS in December 2023. Under her leadership, and in this next chapter for the organization, the work on solutions to health, and social and economic issues remains full steam ahead. Prior to her current role, Emily served as the Chief Operating Officer at CCS, worked for a U.S. Congressman, and consulted with numerous nonprofits, foundations, and government agencies to provide data and public policy decision support.

Recently, CCS announced five things coming from the organization in 2024 that continues to grow their already hard-hitting nonpartisan research, policy analysis, communications, and advocacy. They teased at more coveted Neighborhood and Ward Fact Sheets; tighter partnerships around the gender and racial wealth gap; and a deeper dive into the well-being of girls and teens--to name a few. So what is new in this next era of CCS? And what should we know about Cleveland and Cuyahoga County's current state?

Join us at the City Club as we hear from Emily Campbell as part of our Local Heroes series, and where opportunities lie for propelling the region, and its people forward.

Speaker:



Emily Campbell

President & CEO, The Center for Community Solutions