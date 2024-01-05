2023 State of Downtown

To have a strong region, our cities need a strong urban core. Efforts are underway to support our region's economic engine in order to grow jobs, create a vibrant storefront economy, and encourage residential development.

A recent report released by Downtown Cleveland revealed significant population increases in the area. And in June, Cleveland leadership introduced an ambitious strategy for downtown revival after the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated existing trends. Included in this plan is the completion of the Downtown Cleveland Retail Strategic Plan that will analyze Downtown’s current retail inventory, identify barriers to attracting retailers, implement a targeted tenant attraction strategy, and more.

What does the future of downtown Cleveland look like? Join us to hear from Downtown Cleveland's Michael Deemer and University Circle Inc's new President, Kate Borders on how can we reimagine downtown from a business district into a diverse, vibrant, mixed-use neighborhood.

Panelists

Kate Borders

Board Chair, International Downtown Association

Michael Deemer

President and CEO, Downtown Cleveland

Larisa Ortiz

Managing Director, Public Non-Profit Solutions, Streetsense

Moderator