Remarks from Her Excellency Oksana Markarova, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States

Appointed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Her Excellency Oksana Markarova began her tenure as Ambassador to the U.S. on April 20, 2021. Less than a year later, Russia invaded Ukraine, escalating the ongoing conflict between the two countries and highlighting the importance of the relationship between the U.S. and Ukraine. Ambassador Markarova serves an important role in educating the public about the war and the humanitarian crisis it has caused.

From 2015 to 2020 Amb. Markarova served in Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance where she headed the country’s economic recovery program, oversaw fiscal consolidation, and coordinated International Monetary Fund programs. Markarova also has an acclaimed career in the private sector where she spent 17 years in leadership roles at financial institutions, including with the Western NIS Enterprise Fund.

A Republican from Cincinnati, Rob Portman served as a United States senator from Ohio from 2011 to 2023, and as the co-chair of the Senate Ukraine Caucus--where he worked across the aisle to build support for the emerging democracy in Eastern Europe. Portman previously spoke about his efforts for support and peace in Ukraine in April 2022 at the City Club.

Join us to hear from Ambassador Markarova and Senator Portman on the latest from the front lines and the highest offices in Ukraine.