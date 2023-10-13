Systems Change in the Workforce: Remarks from Incept CEO Sam Falletta

Systems change in workforce development is the collective efforts of employers, workers, talent developers, and other stakeholders to make a transformative impact and create opportunities for others in our community. It asks those in the work to go beyond traditional models of workforce development.

As the CEO of Incept since 2012, Sam Falletta oversees customer acquisition strategies and outreach for major global companies, including Microsoft, Ford, and Honda. Under his leadership, the Canton-based marketing company has grown and is consistently recognized as a leader in its field and in the Northeast Ohio business community. Incept has received numerous awards for its innovative business practices and its positive workplace culture. Outside of his work at Incept, Falletta is the founder of TEDxAkron and a skilled public speaker.

Speaker



Sam FallettaChief Executive Officer, Incept

Moderator

