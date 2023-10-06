A Conversation with Blitz Bazawule, Author, Rapper, and Director of THE COLOR PURPLE

It's evident that Cleveland is positioning itself as a burgeoning technology and arts and culture hub, rapidly expanding its network of startups and visionary individuals. Still, there remains an imbalance in the accessibility to capital and growth prospects, particularly for BIPOC communities.

Ghanaian filmmaker, and Kent State University alum Blitz Bazawule, knows first-hand the challenges that lie at the intersection of entrepreneurship, arts & culture, and the startup economy. Now, he is making headlines as director of the musical reimagining of THE COLOR PURPLE, a film produced by Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, and Quincy Jones, which is set to release in theaters on Christmas Day.

Bazawule is also an author, visual artist, rapper, singer-songwriter, and record producer. Blitz Bazawule, or ‘Blitz The Ambassador’ is a visionary artist who has been making waves in the American music and film industry since his debut album in 2004. He also served as director for Beyonce's visual album Black is King in 2020. He first stepped into the literary scene in 2022 with the publication of his novel The Scent of Burnt Flowers, detailing the story of a Black couple seeking asylum in Ghana.

Join us on October 6th for a special LIVE broadcast of our City Club Friday Forum in the Mimi Ohio Theatre at FutureLAND and hear from Blitz Bazawule and how to harness the potential of Cleveland's BIPOC entrepreneurs in arts, culture, and technology. The forum will be introduced by scholar and writer, Bakari Kitwana, Distinguished Visiting Scholar at The University of Buffalo.

This is a Special City Club LIVE Radio Broadcast that will be hosted at FutureLAND sponsored by MCPc at the Mimi Ohio Theatre in Playhouse Square. To hear from author and director Blitz Bazawule, purchase your tickets HERE and use code CITYCLUB@FLCLE23 to receive your All Access General Admission pass for $55! There are no table sales for this forum. Each ticket includes a FutureLAND swag bag, and access to all conference activities and events in the Playhouse Square District.