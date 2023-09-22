The Next Giant Leap: From the Moon to Mars

Over the decades, NASA has become synonymous with scientific discovery, innovation, and economic opportunities. Now, with Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon, using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before. Then, NASA will use what is learned on and around the Moon to take the next giant leap: sending the first astronauts to Mars.

At the helm of these efforts is NASA's Jim Free. He leads America’s deep space human exploration efforts, including developing the systems for NASA’s Artemis missions and planning the agency’s Moon to Mars exploration approach and architectures. A native of Northeast Ohio, Jim Free previously served as Center Director of the NASA Glenn Research Center and has over three decades of experience in government and the industry. Under his leadership, humanity will establish a long-term presence on the Moon to conduct fundamental scientific research, send humans to further destinations, and advance economic opportunity--including right here in Northeast Ohio.