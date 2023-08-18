We Are the Champions! A Conversation with Glenville Tarblooders Coach Ginn

Theodore Ginn, Sr. is a man of many titles: He is the Founder and Executive Director of the Ginn Academy, which is the first all-male public high school in the City of Cleveland. He is a native Clevelander, a visionary, and leader in the community for over 45 years--25 of which he has been called Coach Ginn. And now - together with the Glenville High School Football Team - State Champions has been added to the long list of much-deserved accolades.

Last December, the Glenville Tarblooders entered the Ohio Division IV state championship game with an already storied legacy. The team had made the playoffs 19 times since 1999 under Coach Ginn's leadership. But this time, they soundly beat the Wyoming High School Cowboys 26-2, and finished a perfect 15-0 season. The Tarblooders became the first Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) football team to win a state football championship, and rightfully celebrated with an escorted parade and rally at Cleveland's Public Hall later that month.

What does this all mean for the City of Cleveland and CMSD athletics? Join us at the City Club as Mike McIntyre with Ideastream Public Media sits down with Coach Ginn for a conversation on perseverance and what is next for the Glenville Tarblooders.

Speaker

Theodore Ginn, Sr.

Executive Director, The Ginn Academy; and Head Football Coach, Glenville High School

Moderator