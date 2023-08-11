After covering police shootings of Black people across the country in his 2016 debut, “They Can’t Kill Us All,” in his second book, Wesley Lowery tackles the rise of white supremacy and its often violent consequences.

Many in the nation cheered the election of Barack Obama and the significance it meant for racial progress in the U.S. But as Lowery explains in American Whitelash: A Changing Nation and the Cost of Progress, Obama’s election also led to increased instances of racial violence. He draws a direct line between the rise of white power in America and the election of Donald Trump. Utilizing his background and skills as a journalist, Lowery analyzes the effects of white supremacy through a historical and present day lens–all while searching for a way forward.

Lowery is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who previously worked for The Washington Post. He is currently a contributing editor at The Marshall Project and a journalist-in-residence at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at City University of New York.

Join us for a conversation about racial progress and white supremacy with Shaker Heights native Wesley Lowery as he visits The City Club again.