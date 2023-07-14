© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The City Club Forum

Ronn Richard Reflects on 20 Years at the Cleveland Foundation and Greater Cleveland’s Future

Published July 14, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT
Ronn Richard, president and CEO of the Cleveland Foundation, talks about retiring at the City Club of Cleveland.
Kelly Krabill
/
Ideastream Public Media
Ronn Richard, president and CEO of the Cleveland Foundation, talks about retiring at the City Club of Cleveland.

In January 2023, Ronn Richard announced his plans to retire from his role as president and CEO of the Cleveland Foundation after 20 years at the helm of the world’s first community foundation. As Mr. Richard prepares to retire at the end of July, he will join Tony Richardson, President of The George Gund Foundation, in a conversation reflecting on his tenure at the Cleveland Foundation and his hopes for the future of Greater Cleveland. In this forum, Mr. Richard will share insights and lessons from his tenure at the Cleveland Foundation as well as his perspective on the role of community philanthropy in moving Greater Cleveland forward.

This forum is presented in partnership with The Cleveland Foundation. Production and distribution of City Club forums in partnership with ideastream is generously provided by PNC and the United Black Fund.

Speaker

  • Ronn Richard President & CEO, Cleveland Foundation

Moderator

  • Tony Richardson President, The George Gund Foundation
The City Club Forum