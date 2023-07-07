© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The City Club Forum

Freedom, Justice, and Healing: Reducing Gun Violence in Our Communities

Published July 7, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT
Pastor Michael McBride at the City Club of Cleveland.
Kelly Krabill
/
Ideastream Public Media
Pastor Michael McBride at the City Club of Cleveland.

Pastor Michael McBride, known as “Pastor Mike," is a native of San Francisco, and director of the Live Free USA campaign--a non-profit organization and social justice network dedicated to ending gun violence, mass incarceration, and mass criminalization. Together with a network of thousands of community-based organizations, faith leaders, and directly impacted leaders, Live Free USA aims to build a new system of public safety that truly brings peace to cities. Join us at the City Club as we hear from Pastor Mike about these community-driven efforts.

Production and distribution of City Club forums in partnership with ideastream is generously provided by PNC and the United Black Fund.

Speaker

  • Pastor Michael McBride Director, Live Free USA

Moderator

  • Evelyn Burnett Co-Founder and CEO, ThirdSpace Action Lab and Third Space Cafe
The City Club Forum