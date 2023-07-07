Freedom, Justice, and Healing: Reducing Gun Violence in Our Communities

Pastor Michael McBride, known as “Pastor Mike," is a native of San Francisco, and director of the Live Free USA campaign--a non-profit organization and social justice network dedicated to ending gun violence, mass incarceration, and mass criminalization. Together with a network of thousands of community-based organizations, faith leaders, and directly impacted leaders, Live Free USA aims to build a new system of public safety that truly brings peace to cities. Join us at the City Club as we hear from Pastor Mike about these community-driven efforts.

Pastor Michael McBride Director, Live Free USA

