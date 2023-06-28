Document, Advocate, Empower: Using Science & Medicine to Prevent Human Rights Violations

Founded by three doctors in 1986, the mission of Physicians for Human Rights is built on the idea that health professionals can help prevent human rights abuses. In March, Physicians for Human Rights named Sam Zarifi as its new Executive Director. Zarifi will lead Physicians for Human Rights during a pivotal time as the organization tackles human rights violations in Ukraine, emergency abortion care in a post-Dobbs country, and more. Join us at the City Club as Sam Zarifi discusses Physicians for Human Rights, humanitarianism and advocacy.

