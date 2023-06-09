I Have Something to Tell You (For Young Adults): In Conversation with Chasten Buttigieg

In the young adult adaptation of his 2020 memoir, Chasten Buttigieg details the challenges he faced as a closeted teenager growing up in Northern Michigan. As the youngest of three boys in a conservative Catholic family, he hid his sexuality from those closest to him for years. For many LGBTQ+ youth, Buttigieg’s experiences are similar to their own. This Pride month, join The City Club for a conversation led by WKYC's Emma Henderson and Chasten Buttigieg about his book and what it means to grow up as an LGBTQ+ youth.

This forum is sponsored by Plexus Foundation, with additional support from the AIDS Funding Collaborative. This forum is part of our Authors in Conversation Series sponsored by Cuyahoga Arts & Culture and the Cuyahoga County P Production and distribution of City Club forums in partnership with ideastream is generously provided by PNC and the United Black Fund.

Speaker



Chasten Buttigieg, Teacher and Author, I Have Something to Tell You--For Young Adults

Moderator