Protecting the Mental Health of Teenagers

The mental health of teenagers has become a significant issue in America, and that's not just because of the pandemic we've endured. Parents, mental health professionals, and policy makers are concerned about how teens are managing the impact of social media, and the stress that seems to be built into the high school experience, in addition to larger issues shaping an uncertain future--the rise in gun violence, climate change, and the threats to democracy and civil rights.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy has made youth mental health a priority for his office, and in December 2021, he issued a public advisory urging a response. In a special live recording of his House Calls podcast, Dr. Murthy will interview author and clinical child psychologist Lisa Damour about her recent New York Times best selling book, The Emotional Lives of Teeenagers: Raising Connected, Capable, and Compassionate Adolescents.

Dr. Damour is also the author of two other New York Times best sellers, Untangled: Guiding Teenage Girls Through the Seven Transitions into Adulthood and Under Pressure: Confronting the Epidemic of Stress and Anxiety in Girls. She is a Senior Advisor to the Schubert Center for Child Studies at Case Western Reserve University and frequently writes for national publications, including The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Dr. Vivek Murthy is the nation's 21st Surgeon General, a post he previously held under President Obama. As "The Nation's Doctor" he holds the rank of Vice Admiral of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, commanding a uniformed service of over 6,000 public health officers.

This special recording of House Calls will include a live audience of parents of teens from across Greater Cleveland.

Lisa Damour, Ph.D.

Author, Psychologist, and Senior Advisor to the Schubert Center for Child Studies, Case Western Reserve University

Vivek H. Murthy

U.S. Surgeon General, Department of Health and Human Services

