© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
City Club Gong
The City Club Forum

Entrepreneurship & Innovation: A Conversation with Ferragon's Eduardo Gonzalez

Published May 19, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT
051923 City Club
Kelly Krabill
/
Ideastream Public Media
President and CEO of Ferragon Corporation Eduardo Gonzalez at the City Club of Cleveland on May 19.

In recent years, Cleveland has experienced both business and jobs growth, according to the Greater Cleveland Partnership’s 2022 annual report. Eduardo Gonzales at Ferragon is a prime example of the entrepreneurial spirit in Cleveland. He started Ferragon when he was 28 after using money he had saved to buy a steel toll processor. Today, Ferragon has facilities in Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, and Texas. Join us at the City Club as he speaks about entrepreneurship and the future of innovation in Northeast Ohio.

This forum is the Ronald B. Cohen Forum on Entrepreneurship and Innovation. Production and distribution of City Club forums in partnership with ideastream is generously provided by PNC and the United Black Fund.

Speaker

  • Eduardo Gonzalez President and CEO, Ferragon Corporation

Moderator

  • Ethan S. Karp, Ph.D President and CEO, MAGNET
The City Club Forum