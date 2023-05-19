Entrepreneurship & Innovation: A Conversation with Ferragon's Eduardo Gonzalez

In recent years, Cleveland has experienced both business and jobs growth, according to the Greater Cleveland Partnership’s 2022 annual report. Eduardo Gonzales at Ferragon is a prime example of the entrepreneurial spirit in Cleveland. He started Ferragon when he was 28 after using money he had saved to buy a steel toll processor. Today, Ferragon has facilities in Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, and Texas. Join us at the City Club as he speaks about entrepreneurship and the future of innovation in Northeast Ohio.

This forum is the Ronald B. Cohen Forum on Entrepreneurship and Innovation. Production and distribution of City Club forums in partnership with ideastream is generously provided by PNC and the United Black Fund.

Speaker



Eduardo Gonzalez President and CEO, Ferragon Corporation

Moderator