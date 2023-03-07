© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

The City Club Forum

Remarks from Congressman Dave Joyce

By Kelly Krabill
Published March 7, 2023 at 10:26 AM EST
Congressman Dave Joyce shares his priorities for the 118th Congress at the City Club.

A lifelong Ohioan, and born in Cleveland, Congressman Dave Joyce graduated with his Juris Doctorate from the University of Dayton and worked as a public defender before serving as the Geauga County Prosecutor for 25 years. In November of 2012, Congressman Joyce was elected to represent the 14th Congressional District of Ohio. In January 2023, he was appointed Chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security. Join us at the City Club as we hear from Congressman Joyce on his priorities for the 118th Congress.

Production and distribution of City Club forums in partnership with ideastream is generously provided by PNC and the United Black Fund.

Speaker

  • The Hon. Dave Joyce U.S. Congressman, Ohio's 14th District

Moderator

  • Andrew Meyer Deputy Editor, Ideastream Public Media
