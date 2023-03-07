Remarks from Congressman Dave Joyce

A lifelong Ohioan, and born in Cleveland, Congressman Dave Joyce graduated with his Juris Doctorate from the University of Dayton and worked as a public defender before serving as the Geauga County Prosecutor for 25 years. In November of 2012, Congressman Joyce was elected to represent the 14th Congressional District of Ohio. In January 2023, he was appointed Chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security. Join us at the City Club as we hear from Congressman Joyce on his priorities for the 118th Congress.

Speaker



The Hon. Dave Joyce U.S. Congressman, Ohio's 14th District

Moderator