The Blueprint for Ohio’s Economic Future A Conversation with Ohio Chamber of Commerce CEO Steve Stivers

Released in 2022, The Blueprint for Ohio’s Economic Future is a comprehensive report that focuses on the key areas for economic growth and improvement for the state of Ohio. The report focuses on six strategic areas of opportunity to increase Ohio’s competitiveness, and produces recommendations and policy solutions that aim to drive economic growth in the state. Providing these recommendations is The Ohio Chamber of Commerce--the state’s leading business organization whose mission is to aggressively champion free enterprise, economic competitiveness, and growth for the benefit of all Ohioans.

Steve Stivers was selected to lead the Ohio Chamber of Commerce as President and CEO in May 2021. Prior to joining the Ohio Chamber, Stivers represented Ohio’s 15th Congressional District from 2011 until May 2021. He served on the Financial Services Committee and was the Ranking Member on the Subcommittee on Housing, Community Development, and Insurance.

Join us at the City Club as we hear from Steve Stivers on what it will take to tackle the next frontier of challenges and opportunities for Ohio’s business community.

Speaker



Steve Stivers President & CEO, Ohio Chamber of Commerce

Moderator