© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
City Club Gong
The City Club Forum

How We Win the Civil War: Remarks by Author Steve Phillips

By Kelly Krabill
Published January 20, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST
Steve Phillips talks about his latest book "How We Win the Civil War" at the City Club of Cleveland.
Kelly Krabill
/
Ideastream Public Media
Steve Phillips talks about his latest book "How We Win the Civil War" at the City Club of Cleveland.

In his latest book, “How We Win the Civil War,” author Steve Phillips tackles a formidable foe: America’s centuries-long struggle with racism. Phillips is a New York Times bestselling author and the founder of Democracy in Color, an organization focused on political strategy and analysis at the intersection of race and politics. He is also a regular contributor to The Nation and the Guardian. We hear from author Steve Phillips on how we overcome our country’s racist legacy.

This forum is part of our Authors in Conversation series sponsored by the John P. Murphy Foundation, Cuyahoga Arts & Culture and Cuyahoga County Public Library. Production and distribution of City Club forums in partnership with ideastream is generously provided by PNC and the United Black Fund.

Speaker
Steve PhillipsAuthor; and Founder, Democracy in Color

The City Club Forum
Kelly Krabill
Kelly Krabill is a multiple media journalist at Ideastream Public Media. She is excited to engage viewers with visual storytelling. While living near Canton most of her life, she recently moved to Cleveland.
See stories by Kelly Krabill