How We Win the Civil War: Remarks by Author Steve Phillips

In his latest book, “How We Win the Civil War,” author Steve Phillips tackles a formidable foe: America’s centuries-long struggle with racism. Phillips is a New York Times bestselling author and the founder of Democracy in Color, an organization focused on political strategy and analysis at the intersection of race and politics. He is also a regular contributor to The Nation and the Guardian. We hear from author Steve Phillips on how we overcome our country’s racist legacy.

Speaker

Steve PhillipsAuthor; and Founder, Democracy in Color