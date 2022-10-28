Strengthening Democracy, One Small Step at a Time

Last year, Dave Isay and his colleagues decided to see if this simple conversation model could help citizens bridge the nation's partisan divide. One Small Step invites citizens from different political backgrounds to interview one another about their perspectives and how they came to those views. The result is what you might hope for--more light, more understanding, less heat, and less antagonism. Join us at the City Club as we discuss strengthening our democracy with Dave Isay. A special program for our 2022 City Club Annual Meeting begins at 11 a.m.

Dave Isay

Founder, StoryCorps

