It Takes a Village: Improving Black Infant and Maternal Health
Cleveland's infant mortality rate is one of the worst in the nation, and Birthing Beautiful Communities aims to improve these statistics. They tackle the social determinants of health and real-life circumstances that make mothers and their babies vulnerable to infant and maternal mortality. Since 2014, Birthing Beautiful Communities has served the community by providing childbirth/parenting education workshops, breastfeeding support, nutritional guidance, doula training, medical advocacy, and more. Join us at the City Club as Jazmin Long President & CEO of Birthing Beautiful Communities, explains.
Jazmin Long
President & CEO, Birthing Beautiful Communities