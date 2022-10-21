© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

It Takes a Village: Improving Black Infant and Maternal Health

October 21, 2022
Cleveland's infant mortality rate is one of the worst in the nation.

Cleveland's infant mortality rate is one of the worst in the nation, and Birthing Beautiful Communities aims to improve these statistics. They tackle the social determinants of health and real-life circumstances that make mothers and their babies vulnerable to infant and maternal mortality. Since 2014, Birthing Beautiful Communities has served the community by providing childbirth/parenting education workshops, breastfeeding support, nutritional guidance, doula training, medical advocacy, and more. Join us at the City Club as Jazmin Long President & CEO of Birthing Beautiful Communities, explains.

Jazmin Long 
President & CEO, Birthing Beautiful Communities

 

