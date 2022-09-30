Talent in the Balance: Navigating New Workforce Dynamics

What many have coined the "great resignation," human resource professionals see an era of great opportunity. Employers are now considering different life journeys and longer lifespans as key influencers in retention and workplace benefits programs--including benefits on health and wellness. They have viewed this era as a time to reimagine talent strategy and purpose around these indicators.

Kevin Crain serves as the executive business lead for research and insights for Bank of America's Retirement and Financial Life Benefits business. His team creates and delivers research focused on workforce aging, longevity, and employee financial wellness. Join the City Club as we hear from Kevin Crain on how we can prepare for changing needs of our workforce; followed by a panel conversation with executives from some of the region's top employers.

K. Kelly Hancock, DNP, RN, NE-BC, FAAN

Chief Caregiver Officer, Cleveland Clinic Health System

Ethan S. Karp, Ph.D

President and CEO, MAGNET

Tony Mellone

Head of Human Resources, Nestlé Professional - USA

Kevin F. Crain

Head of Retirement Research & Insights, Bank of America

