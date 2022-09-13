Answering the Call for Crisis Care Change

When our loved ones, neighbors, or those we serve are in emotional distress, or experiencing a mental health crisis, there are moments when a response from a therapeutic professional may be the best option. The recent increase of behavioral health issues, particularly among children and young adults has sounded alarms, and communities nationwide are at a tipping point after two years of ongoing health crises, racial, and civil unrest.

In July, the national 988 crisis hotline for mental health or addiction response was launched as a first step towards a transformed crisis care system in America. Mental health experts and law enforcement leaders think this could be the public policy change that brings a new era of crisis response.

How is Cuyahoga County positioned to usher in this new option? And when looking at the continuum of care in behavioral health, how can we best match the right response to our community's need?

Joan M. Englund

Executive Director, Mental Health & Addiction Advocacy Coalition

Rick Oliver

Director of Crisis Services, FrontLine Service

Josiah Quarles

Organizing and Advocacy Director, Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless

Gabriel Kramer

Reporter/Producer, Ideastream Public Media

