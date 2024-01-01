Public media remains a vital community resource, despite changing media trends

Long gone are the days when people had limited options for news and information. Despite the growing number of streaming services and digital-only platforms, public media remains a vital and multi-faceted source of trusted information.

As Northeast Ohio’s public media organization, Ideastream Public Media consistently delivers reliable, accurate, and unbiased reporting and programming – something we refer to as News Without Noise. Public media stations not only uphold pillars of journalism through fact-checking and investigative reporting but also ensure this information is free and accessible for everyone.

Stuart Pearl Kevin Martin, President and CEO of Ideastream Public Media

What constitutes the “public” in public media? At its core, it means Ideastream relies on financial support from viewers, listeners, grant makers, and public funders. This funding model results in key differences between Ideastream and traditional media sources; our programming decisions do not depend on trends, ratings or other market influences. We are accountable to our listeners and viewers, we function independently of commercial interests or corporate influence, and we prioritize the needs of our community and strive to produce content that is unbiased, informative, and relevant.

Our funding model is integral to our mission and identity as a public media organization. It fosters editorial independence because we can directly respond to and serve our community’s best interests. It empowers us to produce high-quality content because our mission is to inform, educate, and illuminate the lives of Northeast Ohioans. And it holds us truly accountable to our listeners and viewers because we respect their collective investment in this vital community resource.

Ideastream sustains several channels and digital platforms, meeting viewers and listeners where they are. In the world of public media, Ideastream is referred to as a “multi-licensee,” meaning we operate multiple stations. WVIZ, WKSU, WCLV and the newly-launched JazzNEO – these are the letters that define the varied content we provide and are the stations millions of Northeast Ohioans have access to every day. People can access our content through television, radio, online streaming, and our mobile app.

Our stations offer a wide range of programming, from local news and public affairs to national and international content. If you are looking for unbiased local news or beloved NPR programs, we take you there on WKSU. If you want to unwind with timeless classical and jazz music, we take you there on WCLV and JazzNEO. If you want to escape to the Sahara, lose yourself in award-winning PBS mysteries and dramas or inspire curiosity with imaginative kids shows, we take you there on WVIZ. Our TV channels also include WVIZ Create, offering cooking, travel, home improvement, and lifestyle programs; WVIZ World, providing news, documentaries, and public affairs programming from around the globe; WVIZ OH Channel, focusing on Ohio-centric content; and WVIZ Kids 24/7, a dedicated channel for round-the-clock children's programming. And with 24-hour streams and digital access to our content , Ideastream is committed to serving the curious, thoughtful, adventurous, caring, and creative people of Northeast Ohio every day and everywhere – today and well into the future. Additionally, our educational initiatives, which include our award-winning children’s programming – PBS Kids and NewsDepth, distance learning programs and community workshops, provide both entertainment and valuable resources for students, teachers, and lifelong learners throughout the region.

We are also deeply committed to the collaborations and partnerships that enhance our impact and relevance in the community. Working closely with other organizations, including non-profits, educational institutions, and community groups, we leverage our collective resources and expertise to thoughtfully address pressing social issues and serve the diverse needs of Northeast Ohioans.

The diversity of our stations and platforms reflects the complexity of Northeast Ohio’s cultural landscape. When we envision the future of public media, it must be with careful attention to both the types of news stories and programs that best serve our communities and the evolving ways people consume news and media, be it, traditional broadcast, cable, satellite, or the growing number of digital platforms. At the same time, we cannot leave behind listeners and viewers who rely on traditional television and radio channels.

The future of Ideastream Public Media in Northeast Ohio is bright. We are staying true to our mission of providing trusted news, educational content, and cultural enrichment while embracing innovation and fostering collaboration, Ideastream Public Media is well-positioned to continue serving as a valued resource for our community for years to come.