Beginning September 4, weekday afternoon programming will change on WVIZ!

Join the treasure hunt during Antiques Roadshow at 2 p.m. Uncover fascinating truths about family treasures and flea market finds.

Enjoy “Primetime on Your Time” from 3 – 6 p.m. Solve mysteries on Mondays and Tuesdays, travel through history on Wednesdays, explore nature on Thursdays and learn all about science on Fridays.

Check out the new WVIZ schedule for a more detailed look at the updates beginning on September 4.

Have a question about the schedule change? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions page, which include information regarding PBS KIDS programming and more.

