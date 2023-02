On the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Dr. David Burkons was performing abortions at his clinic in Cuyahoga Falls. By the end of the day, the state’s 2019 Heartbeat Law had taken effect, lowering Ohio’s legal abortion limit from 22 weeks of pregnancy to around six weeks. Hear what happened at the clinic that day and whether Burkons will continue to perform abortions under the law’s new limits.