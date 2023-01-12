Ohio After Roe: Preview

Roe v. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion nationwide, turns 50 this month. The court’s decision last summer to overturn Roe created confusion, worry and greater resolve for Ohioans on both sides of the debate.

Ideastream Public Media surveys the new landscape in “Ohio After Roe,” a one-hour audio special hosted by Amy Eddings.

Airs Friday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. and again Sunday, Jan. 22 at 4 p.m. on WKSU. The complete documentary will also be published to this podcast feed simultaneously.

