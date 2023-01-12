© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Ohio After Roe Podcast Square
Ohio After Roe

Ohio After Roe: Preview

By Amy Eddings
Published January 12, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST
Roe v. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion nationwide, turns 50 this month. The court’s decision last summer to overturn Roe created confusion, worry and greater resolve for Ohioans on both sides of the debate.

Ideastream Public Media surveys the new landscape in “Ohio After Roe,” a one-hour audio special hosted by Amy Eddings.

Airs Friday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. and again Sunday, Jan. 22 at 4 p.m. on WKSU. The complete documentary will also be published to this podcast feed simultaneously.

Ohio After Roe
Amy Eddings
Amy Eddings is Host/Producer of NPR’s “Morning Edition” on Ideastream Public Media.
