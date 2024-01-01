Expertise: Video production, sound, production management, classical music

Education: Mentor High School - Cum Laude

Cleveland State University - junior, Film and Media Arts

Favorite spot in Northeast Ohio: Severance Music Center

Experience:

Grace Prentice is a film major who is passionate about telling powerful stories and positively impacting her community through her work. She is continuing to learn the many facets of filmmaking, and also enjoys production management, sound mixing and acting. Grace is a member of the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus and enjoys making music at Severance Music Center.

Highlights:

Won Best Actress in the Short Sweet Film Festival Competition 2023

Awarded the David Seitz Memorial Scholarship - Outstanding Thespian pursuing a career in entertainment 2022

