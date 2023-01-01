Expertise: Education, Camp in a Box, Ohio Learns 360

Experience:

Elizabeth Blank has taught for over 10 years in Cleveland public schools, with a focus on early childhood education. She provided a safe and encouraging environment for students to be able to explore, play and express themselves. A passionate educator and advocate for children’s literacy, she now helps bring activities and resources to the community to support families in the community and young learners.

Highlights:

Education professional development trainer

10+ years as an early childhood educator

