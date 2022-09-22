NPR Classical

-
American composer Ned Rorem has died at age 99. The Pulitzer Prize winner was best known for his art songs — and his controversial diaries. Rorem died…
-
Beethoven's opera Fidelio is the story of a man who has been unjustly imprisoned. Through that story, a group of enterprising artists has found a way to…
-
The influential American composer George Crumb died Sunday at age 92. While audiences could find some of his music forbidding or opaque, it often mined a…
-
History is being made tonight at New York's Metropolitan Opera: For the first time in 138 years, the eminent company will present an opera by a Black…
-
Classical music fans are mourning the loss of Christa Ludwig, the beloved German mezzo-soprano celebrated both for her versatility and the warmth of her…
-
Last October, in the midst of the pandemic, Laurie Anderson appeared at the Smithsonian's Hirshhorn Museum to recreate one of her earliest works. Wearing…
-
When Duke Ellington famously coined the phrase "beyond category," he was talking about freedom — of choice, of expression, of belonging. He meant…
-
Composer and classical pianist Malek Jandali was raised in Homs, Syria, where he was visiting his family in 2011. During that trip, Jandali was first…
-
How do traditional arts organizations respond to turbulent times?Louisville, Ky. has been a center of protest since Breonna Taylor was killed by police a…
-
Words matter. And Rita Dove's words matter tremendously to untold numbers of readers, including me. As our former U.S. poet laureate, winner of the…
-
A young, mild-mannered soprano from Norway with a huge voice has been turning heads in the opera world.Lise Davidsen is an emerging star whose voice has…
-
Could there be a more unloved, abject literary form than the press release? Inherently clammy and needy, press releases crowd the inboxes of busy…
-
It's been just over a year since anyone has seen a "live" Broadway musical – but ever since I got hold of a lovingly crafted new-slash-old cast-album…
-
Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste — two artists from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — met 25 years ago, in a high school orchestra class. Growing up, neither one had had…