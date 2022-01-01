Amiee Collier was the support coordinator for Ideastream Public Media's Content Department.

Originally from central Ohio, she lived in Boston and New York City before making Cleveland her home.

Amiee started at Ideastream in 2016 as a part of the Education Department. Since then, she has taken on additional roles and expanded her knowledge of public media and of Northeast Ohio schools.

Amiee has a background in musical theater and continues to perform all over the region.