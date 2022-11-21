Cleveland rolling out plan to optimize snow removal

Cleveland officials are rolling out a plan to optimize snow removal this winter after a disastrous plowing season last year.

A revamped snow plow tracker should be ready by the next snowfall, said Director of Public Works Frank Williams. It will allow residents to track the plows in real time.

“But it also gives people the opportunity to see when we get close, to possibly move their vehicles into a driveway or off the street," Williams said.

Residents can help with the snow removal effort by avoiding parking on the street during snow storms, said Williams.

“But also, on those streets where parking is not available off street, parking as close as possible to the curb is very helpful to let our equipment to get through in those locations where it can be a little tight for equipment to get through," Williams said.

If plows aren’t able to get through streets due to parked cars, the street won’t be forgotten, said Williams. Crews will return to try again after plowing other areas.

Also new this year will be digitized routes for plow drivers, which Chief Operating Officer Bonnie Teeuwen said will make snow removal more efficient. Last year drivers used paper sheets and highlighter pens.

“Having the technology in the cab, it will help minimize any overlapping," Teeuwen said. "Each driver will know from one shift to the next what was done.”

The city got its first major snowfall over the weekend. Teeuwen said she was on the city’s East Side this morning where the storm hit the hardest.

“Happy to report that our mains and primary streets were all dry pavement, and our residential streets, all of them were plowed," Teeuwen said.

This season the city also has more staff, which allows them to have a full second shift of plow drivers.

"And that was a big help for us already yesterday in our event where we were able to be staffed already when the event turned over and gave us our most snow, we were already staffed versus having to do a whole lot of calling in and bringing in early and that dynamic that happens when you're understaffed," Williams said.

Officials said the city also plans to optimize plowing of residential routes along with main roads this season.

